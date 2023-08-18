Special religious programs and events, Aug. 19-27. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.

“Sound of Soul” — 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. This ECKANKAR-sponsored event for the public will acquaint seekers with the spirit's holy word and sound “HU,” a key to opening your heart to God’s loving presence in your life. Lincoln ECK Center, 3203 South St. For more information, visit nebraska-eckankar.org.

Ministry Fair and Potluck — 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Saint Paul United Methodist Church's 2023 Ministry Fair and Potluck will begin after worship. The Ministry Fair will highlight classes, groups and volunteer opportunities available at the church. At the same time, a potluck meal will be served. Saint Paul will provide the main dish from Southwest Pit BBQ. Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Lincoln Choral Artists' auditions — 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N. 45th St. Singers do not need a prepared piece to audition. More information on the choir and auditioning is at lincolnchoralartists.org.

Overview of climate-adapted trees for Lincoln — 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets. The presentation is free and open to all.