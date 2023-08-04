Special religious programs and events, Aug. 5-13. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.

Help Kids Against Hunger pack meal kits during worship — 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Westminster Presbyterian Church gym, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. All ages are invited, and families are encouraged to participate. Wear casual clothes that are comfortable for a service project. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. Direct questions to Pastor Chris at chris@westminsterlincoln.org.