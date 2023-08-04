Special religious programs and events, Aug. 5-13. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.
Help Kids Against Hunger pack meal kits during worship — 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Westminster Presbyterian Church gym, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. All ages are invited, and families are encouraged to participate. Wear casual clothes that are comfortable for a service project. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. Direct questions to Pastor Chris at chris@westminsterlincoln.org.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Community Yard Sale at New Visions United Methodist Church — Saturday, Aug. 12 Community Yard Sale at New Visions UMC, 11th and Garfield streets. Call 402-474-5513 or visit www.newvisionsumc.org/yard-sale.html.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to mschwaninger@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.