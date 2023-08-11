Special religious programs and events, Aug. 12-20. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.

Community Yard Sale fundraiser — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Community Yard Sale at New Visions United Methodist Church, 11th and Garfield streets. Food and drink also available to purchase. For more details, call 402-474-5513 or visit www.newvisionsumc.org/yard-sale.html.

152-year celebration — 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate 152 years of service in the community today at 4 p.m. with a musical and Sunday at 11 a.m. with pulpit guest Rev. Brenda Pharr of Killeen, Texas. The church is located at Ninth and C streets.

Yoga and Compline session — Yoga at 6 p.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, creating an opportunity to combine the physical and mental body as a spiritual practice through yoga and worship, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Ministry Fair and Potluck — 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Saint Paul United Methodist Church's 2023 Ministry Fair and Potluck will begin after worship. The Ministry Fair will highlight classes, groups and volunteer opportunities available at the church. At the same time, a potluck meal will be served. Saint Paul will provide the main dish from Southwest Pit BBQ. Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.