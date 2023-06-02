Blessing of the Animals at First-Plymouth — 11:59 a.m. June 4. A Blessing of the Animals will be offered as part of the 11:59 a.m. worship service. This event is free and open to the public with all faiths welcome. All well-behaved animals on leashes or pets in crates or cages are welcomed inside the sanctuary. After the service, outside in the courtyard the clergy will offer the individual animal blessings. A blessing will be given to photos of pets not present. First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., www.firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.