Free carillon concert — 6:15 p.m. June 24. First-Plymouth’s carillonneur Kathie Johnson will feature carillon arrangements from past and present. The 30-minute concert is free and open to the public. First-Plymouth Church courtyard, 20th and D streets.

Groundbreaking for Faith Lutheran addition — 10:30 a.m. June 25, Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting — 2 p.m. June 25. Dr. Sandra Miller, an audiologist, will present "How does hearing affect your health?" Ice cream social after the presentation. Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter door No. 4, and the Great Room is to the right.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Financial and legal issues in home caregiving — 1:30 p.m. June 27. Learn about proactive and reactive options in how to pay for care for your loved ones in addition to why a will, power of attorney for health care and other legal items are needed at the next Caregiver Education Group meeting. Everyone is welcome; no registration necessary. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Faith-based foster care services expanding to Lincoln — Compass, a program based at The Table Church in Kearney, plans to partner with Lincoln organizations, churches and individuals to provide a network of support for foster families. For more information, visit compassnebraska.org or contact info@compassnebraska.org.