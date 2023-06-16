Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to mschwaninger@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.