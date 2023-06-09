Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

Pride Month conversation — 11:59 a.m. June 11. The Rev. Dr. Neil Thomas, senior pastor of the world’s largest primarily LGBTQIA+ congregation, will speak about inclusivity, faith and sexual orientation. First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Yoga and Compline session — Yoga at 6 p.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. June 11, creating an opportunity to combine the physical and mental body as a spiritual practice through yoga and worship, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.