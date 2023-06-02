As part of the annual Witherbee Neighborhood garage sales, Chris Booe and Chris Martinez at Bill's Locker on Lenox Avenue, 4115 Lenox Ave., will host a "Let's Fill the Little Free Pantries in Lincoln" sale only on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Everything at this garage sale will be priced at $1 unless marked differently. It will have clothing in all sizes, housewares, electronics, toys, books and more. It also will be accepting nonperishable food donations in exchange for garage sale items. You can also bring your pantry donations. Each can or box of food donated has $1 value toward your purchase of any item at this garage sale.