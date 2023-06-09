Humanities Nebraska (HN) is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska. The deadline is Friday, June 16.

The Sower Award will be presented at the 28th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities Oct. 10 at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center. Co-sponsored by UMB Bank and Union Pacific, “From Moscow to the Lincoln Highway: An Evening with Amor Towles” will also be broadcast online.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources or any combination of the above.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska.

Previous awards have recognized many different kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty who have taken the humanities to the public beyond their classroom or research, volunteers who have enhanced the cultural life of their state, journalists and filmmakers who have brought the humanities to bear on important public issues, and philanthropists who have contributed to the cultural vitality of Nebraska.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from HumanitiesNebraska.org and must be postmarked or emailed by Friday. For more information, contact Heather Thomas at heather@humanitiesnebraska.org or 402-474-2131.

HN is a private nonprofit with a mission to help people explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.