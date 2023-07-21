Matt Horak, Lincoln South Rotary Club president for 2022-23, named Suzanne Tyrrell, membership chair, as the club’s Rotarian of the Year during a recent meeting to change Rotary years.

During the 2022-23 year, the club's membership increased 26%.

“As membership chair, Suzanne made certain that all visitors felt welcome,” Horak said. “She not only made sure they were welcomed into the meeting as a visitor, but she followed up and helped them get connected to the club and members.”

Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, Rotarians see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in communities and in themselves. To learn about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.