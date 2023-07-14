Reflecting on the 2022-23 Rotary Year, outgoing president Matt Horak shared highlights of the impact that the club has in our local community and around the world.

According to Horak, “Lincoln South Rotary Club recognizes needs and responds. Our members share their resources – time and treasures – to help those in need.” Horak reviewed the year with pictures and stories.

Early in the Rotary Year, club members Jenny Cardwell and Vi See traveled to Poland to support the Operation Safe Harbour Ukraine project. Locally, through the Club Foundation, members helped the Willard Community Center with a $1,000 grant to support playground improvements.

Rotary recognized Health Care Worker Week in August, and the club provided an evening meal for volunteers at Clinic with a Heart. In addition, the club was part of the all-city Rotary activity Salute to Business that honored Sampson Construction.

With matching funds from the Rotary Foundation, the club secured a district grant to provide trees in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. This was a partnership with Lincoln Parks and Recreation and the Arbor Day Foundation to replace trees lost due to ash borer disease.

For the holidays, the club chose two projects to support the community. Members purchased items to provide a meaningful Christmas for three needy families coordinated through Randolph Elementary School. And a holiday lunch provided an opportunity for members to donate food and cash to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

A highlight of the year was a new scholarship program. To make a bigger impact, the club decided to focus the scholarship on an area that needs support. The scholarship committee worked with Bryan College of Health Sciences to identify student candidates. One $5,000 scholarship was presented to a student to continue studies in health care.

The club has additional ongoing projects that include Meals on Wheels delivery, Trail Clean Up and annual distribution of dictionaries to elementary students in Lincoln.

Horak thanked the club for allowing him to serve as president. “This has been an incredible journey, being the president of this Rotary Club,” he said.

As Mary Gilbride took the position of president for the 2023-24 Rotary year, she thanked Horak for his service.

“It is an honor and privilege to be asked to serve as president of this amazing Rotary Club,” Gilbride said. “I look forward to the things that we will do this next Rotary Year.”

Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, Rotary members see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. To learn about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.