Too much of a good thing, as the saying goes, isn’t good at all. The amount of time adults and kids spend on social media and internet scrolling has become pervasive in recent years. The effect on children, especially teens, has been cause for much concern.

For the first time, the American Psychological Association (APA) has issued a health advisory with a set of 10 recommendations for guiding teenagers’ use of social media, including advising parents to closely monitor their children's social media feed during early adolescence, roughly ages 10-14. As a result of the pandemic, says the APA, teenagers are experiencing high rates of depression, anxiety and loneliness with mounting evidence that social media can exacerbate and even cause these problems. According to the data in numerous recent studies, the rates of clinical depression in teens has doubled since 2012.

Overuse of “screens” often exacerbates loneliness in adults as well. Adults who spend hours staring at a TV screen or scrolling on the internet are also endangering their physical and mental health. Not only is screen time sedentary, viewers are often barraged with ads for unhealthy foods and beverages. But are screens the devil? They don’t have to be.

Healthier uses for screen time. “Screens themselves aren’t inherently bad, and they are here to stay. We need to learn to live with them. You can still watch movies and have great discussions with friends about them. You can interact with people by video in real time. It’s more about how screens are making you feel, and whether screen time is displacing things like physical activity,” says Jason Nagata, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California at San Francisco and screen time researcher.

For kids, he agrees, the key is keeping an eye on what they are doing and how they are reacting, and modifying their use accordingly. Talking to your kids about screen time can be tricky. But natural “transition times,” he says, such as holidays and summer breaks, are good times to set expectations about screen use. Parents can create a schedule for that temporary time period, and it can include solo use but also ways to connect and interact such as playing online games together as a family, or making video calls to relatives who live far away.

Kids and creating content. Between YouTube ad revenue and brand collaborations, running a YouTube family channel has been considered a lucrative business. But the genre has been widely criticized in recent years for relying on children to create monetized content. Psychologists and others have concerns about the effects of children “growing up online.” Parents documenting their kids’ lives for the world to view presents a set of safety issues, including online predators, as well as possibly creating paranoia or personality disorders in kids who feel constantly “watched.” In the recent past, several family bloggers with thousands of followers have begun to obscure the faces of their children in posts after recognizing possible dangers.

But what about kids creating content for platforms like TikTok and You Tube? The answer to this question is different for every family, according to Devorah Heitner, author of “Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World” in a PC Magazine interview. Heitner works to help adults navigate raising the most tech-savvy generation in history. While she urges parents to be cautious about how they let their kids be present on the internet, she does see some value in the desire to create content.

Michele Hermann, head of education solutions at Logitech, also sees value in letting kids become familiar with the technology they will use every day, like video tools, audio equipment and lighting.

“All the things that we adults are now learning as we live in the Zoom world are actually really critical for kids,” Hermann says. But experts also advise that the photos, videos and words kids post on social sites today can haunt them tomorrow. Let your kids know it’s important to be smart about posting online and not to post anything they don’t want other people to see. Parents should also view any video content before it’s posted.

The more they move, the better their mood. Several studies have shown that physical activity helps fight depression in teens and adults and, in teens particularly, lifts their mood. With summer at hand, it’s a good time to disconnect from the constant reliance on screens. Adults and kids can get a double dose of mood elevation with outdoor activity. Sunshine and green spaces elevate mood more than any other environmental variable. Physical activity also helps maintain healthy weights. Additionally, studies have shown that fit kids do better academically.

Try these ways to disconnect for a while. Simple steps like these can help improve yours and your family’s social, mental and physical health:

• Take an unplugged walk and smile. Leave your phone behind and take a walk. Over and over, research tells us that walking is one of the best things you can do for your physical health. It’s easy, it’s free and it can be a great opportunity to make a social connection. Make eye contact as often as you can and smile. Studies say smiling has a positive effect on your emotions.

• Try a “no phones at the table” rule. At home, put a bowl near your entryway and have everyone drop their phones in it at dinner time. Focus on each other rather than your phones.

• Nip it in the bud. Studies say that smart phone addiction affects the same areas of the brain as cocaine, and it’s a hard habit to break. If you feel your youngster needs a phone for emergencies, consider a flip phone and rest easier.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.