Schroder Park Wellness Campus will host a public exhibit of origami and glass mosaic art Wednesday, June 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Mourning Hope Grief Center, 1311 S. Folsom St.

Meet the senior artists and hear their stories of creating with glass fragments or folding paper into landscapes, baskets or geometric sculptures.

Artists Linda Stephen and Carrie Strope taught the eight-week classes, which were sponsored by Lutheran Family Services and funded through Nebraska Arts Council’s Creative Aging Arts Program grant.

For more information, contact Maureen Brase at 402-657-1052 or maureen.brase.houchin@onelfs.org.