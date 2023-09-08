Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; the exception is noon at the Belmont Senior Center.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Victory Park Center, 600 S. 70th St.; Washington Street Center, 2225 Washington St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over. Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% milk and margarine or butter with bread items. Condiments and dressing are served with sandwiches and salads.

Monday — Lemon pepper tilapia, hushpuppy, three-bean salad and fresh fruit.

Tuesday — Taco burger on a bun with lettuce and cheese, Spanish rice, corn and mixed fruit.

Wednesday — BBQ pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, diced apples and pudding.

Thursday — Meatball stroganoff, peas, roll and peaches.

Friday — Salisbury steak, baby baker potatoes, mixed vegetables and Texas toast.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.