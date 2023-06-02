Solar system scientist Hal Levison of Boulder, Colorado, was recently in downtown Lincoln to attend a recital by his daughter, Rachel Levison, who is working on a doctorate in clarinet performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, when he wandered into the Noyes Art Gallery during a break.

As he walked through the gallery, a piece caught his eye – a replica of the solar system created on a black walnut plank by Rick Clark, a local artist, arborist, landscaper and owner of Lincoln Landscaping.

“It is just a beautiful piece,” Levison said. “The way the wood grain is centered on the sun looks like planetary orbits. The variation of color looks like temperature differences.”

Only one detail was missing – asteroids. The asteroids are an important detail to Levison, the principal investigator of “Lucy,” which is part of NASA’s Discovery program – an unmanned space flight that will study the asteroids surrounding Jupiter that hold clues to deciphering our solar system’s history.

“Lucy will use remote sensing instruments to map geologic, surface color and composition, thermal and other physical properties of its targets at close range,” explained Levison, chief scientist in the Solar System Science and Exploration Division of Southwest Research Institute in Boulder. “Like the human fossil for which it is named, Lucy will revolutionize the understanding of our origins.”

Lucy launched Oct. 16, 2021, and is projected to have its first encounter with a Trojan asteroid on Sept. 15, 2027.

So, Levison commissioned Clark to add asteroids near Jupiter to complete the piece.

“I will hang it in my house for the moment,” Levison said. “However, we will be moving offices in a year, and it might fit better there.”

Clark noted that he typically looks for wood grains with patterns similar to those found in nature. He creates his artwork on wood from local trees that he and his Lincoln Landscaping crews have removed, sawmilled, kiln dried, planed and sanded.

“I also do landscapes with patterns in the wood grain that mimic bigger things in nature,” he said.

Clark’s art creations can be seen at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.