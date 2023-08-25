Joel Sartore, National Geographic explorer and photographer from Lincoln, will present photos and stories from his Photo Ark project at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, as part of the Arts for the Soul series at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Sartore started the National Geographic Photo Ark in 2006 to document every species living in human care, inspire action through education, and help save wildlife by supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts. For more than 17 years, he’s traveled to zoos, aquariums and wildlife sanctuaries around the world in his quest to create a photo archive of global biodiversity.

Also a public speaker, author, educator and conservationist, Sartore is a regular contributor to National Geographic magazine. In 2018, he was named the Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year.

In September, he will also be honored with the Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award by the Indianapolis Prize Committee. This award is given to conservationists and scientists who tell the stories of threatened and endangered species and habitats, raising awareness of those issues with the public, businesses and policymakers.

Last May, the U.S. Postal Service released the newest set of Forever Stamps, which included images from the National Geographic Photo Ark, showcasing some of the most endangered animals found in the United States and North America. The partnership between the Photo Ark and the USPS aligns with the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, one of the most powerful and important legislative tools for protecting wild plants, animals and habitats.

Sartore has produced several books including "Photo Ark Wonders: Celebrating Diversity in the Animal Kingdom," "RARE: Portraits of America’s Endangered Species," "Photographing Your Family," "The Photo Ark," "Animal Ark" and "The Photo Ark Vanishing: The World’s Most Vulnerable Animals."

In addition to the work he has done for National Geographic, Sartore has contributed to Audubon magazine, Life, The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and numerous book projects.

Sartore and his work have been the subjects of several national broadcasts, including National Geographic’s Explorer, NBC Nightly News, NPR’s Weekend Edition, Fresh Air with Terry Gross and the PBS documentary series, Rare: Portraits of the Photo Ark. He is also a regular contributor on the CBS Sunday Morning Show.

Sartore’s hallmarks are a sense of humor and a Midwestern work ethic. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in journalism. He lives in Lincoln with his wife and children.

For tickets, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037 or go to https://fpclincoln.org/art-for-the-soul-concert-series.