Gathered from over two decades of travel to photograph unique and inspiring landscapes, these color images and the places they represent are imbued with meaning, not only to photographer Michael Farrell, but to many who see the land as a living entity.

From long before our contemporary geopolitical boundaries and place names, these locations were important to the Otoe, Pawnee, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Lakota and Ute peoples.

Today, they offer solitude, visual beauty and the opportunity to contemplate the brevity of our existences measured against the seeming timelessness of the land.

Photographed using the challenging high-craft 8- by 10-inch film camera process, these scenes are unequalled for clarity, detail and subtle rendering of light and shadow. "They need to be seen in person to appreciate their intensity, quality and spirituality,” Farrell said.

Images may be viewed or purchased Thursday-Saturday from noon-5 p.m. in addition to the 5-8 p.m. opening Friday, July 7. Text 402-429-3684 to arrange an appointment viewing outside gallery hours.

For more information, see wallspace-LNK.com or Facebook.