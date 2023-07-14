The American Job Center invites area residents to attend a career fair from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 20. The “Up in the Air Rooftop Career Fair” will be outside, on the sixth floor of the parking garage above the American Job Center, 1330 N St., Suite A.

Those attending may park for free in the Park & Go garage at 14th and N streets and use the elevator. To receive free parking, attendees must check in with a parking validation representative on the sixth floor of the parking garage.

“We’re really excited about our first major job fair at the new center. This will be a great event for employers and job seekers,” said Dr. Ronesha Love, American Job Center One-Stop operator.

Local employers attending the event include Allo Communications, Cedars, CL Construction, Duncan Aviation, General Dynamics, Home Instead, Instinct Pet Food, Lincoln Electrical JATC, Kawasaki, Region V Services, State of Nebraska, Union Bank & Trust, Universal Pure, UNMC College of Dentistry, Warhorse Gaming and more.

The recently relocated Center offers four main coaching and training programs:

• Adult Program for those ages 18 and older;

• Dislocated Worker Program for those affected by a layoff or closure;

• Youth Employment Support Services for those ages 14 to 24; and

• Ticket to Work program to help those who receive disability benefits return to work or begin working for the first time.

Center features include conference and interview rooms that allow clients to meet potential employers and career planners. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as free Wi-Fi, webcams, televisions and iPads, the rooms allow clients to interview for potential jobs in person or virtually.

Attendees are encouraged to set up a NEWorks account prior to attending the event. Visit https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx?plang=E and choose Option 3. For more information about the American Job Center, visit ajc.lincoln.ne.gov.