The Rockerfellers will perform Thursday, Aug. 3, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

The Rockerfellers are a classic rock and roll band with class.

The band is Lincoln-based and comprises six seasoned musicians, performing a variety of classic rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and Motown.

The Rockerfellers have decades of musical experience.

Admission is free.

For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.