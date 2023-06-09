Richard has volunteered with 4-H Shooting Sports for 13 years. He started as a coach and instructor for the St. Joseph 4-H Trap Club and became organizational leader five years ago. The club recently opened up to youth from multiple schools and became the Southside Shooting Sports 4-H Club.

During trap shooting season – February through May – club members meet and practice weekly, and participate in various local and state meets. With over 60 members, the club is currently the largest Lancaster County 4-H club.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because it’s a wonderful opportunity to work with youth and see them broaden their horizons and have fun,” Richard says. “The skills these youth are learning, including practice, application of new knowledge and perseverance, will serve them in the future. My favorite volunteer experience is watching a team member learn a new skill and then work at getting better until they are achieving their best. The growth in confidence and pride in mastering a skill, and the accompanying smile, is the best reward!”