Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s Executive Director Susanne Blue prepared a special Italian meal for the guests and staff of Matt Talbot for lunch on Aug. 10, with assistance from kitchen staff members as well as volunteers.

The theme of the meal was “Love is on the Menu” and included antipasto, garden salad, garlic bread, chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, roasted garden vegetables with pesto, deconstructed spumoni (cherry, Dutch chocolate and pistachio ice cream) and Italian soda.

Nearly 200 meals were served.

“I'm excited to share my heritage and love of cooking with the guests and staff one last time before I leave,” said Blue. “Food is love, and what better way to share my love for this wonderful organization than through a meal.”

After 25 years as Matt Talbot’s executive director, Blue will step away from leading the nonprofit on Wednesday, Aug. 23. During her tenure as executive director, the organization grew from a volunteer-led soup kitchen to a professionally staffed community kitchen and outreach center offering housing, case management, outreach, substance use services and nutrition programming for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s Board of Directors named Alynn Sampson as the nonprofit’s new executive director. Sampson’s first day at Matt Talbot will be Monday, Aug. 21.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is a hunger relief and outreach center for the homeless and near-homeless with four main areas of focus: relieving hunger, defeating homelessness, addressing addiction, and providing outreach.

Everyone is welcome to walk through Matt Talbot’s open doors and receive a hot, nutritious meal two times a day, every day of the year. While on-site, guests can access a variety of outreach and homeless prevention services such as case management, assistance with acquiring vital identification documents, housing, substance use services and support, message and mail services, shower and laundry services, and assistance with basic and emergency needs.

Matt Talbot has been serving the Lincoln community for over 30 years and is a safe place where the disadvantaged can find respite, peace and hope. Learn more at mtko.org.