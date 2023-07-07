Residents are invited to comment on Public Participation Plan updates being considered by the Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). The deadline to comment is July 31.

To complete the survey and comment form, visit planning.lincoln.ne.gov/mpo/public-participation-plan-update. The webpage includes details on the anticipated process and schedule for the update.

The MPO is updating its participation plan to reevaluate the effectiveness of its public participation techniques and consider new methods of public involvement. The MPO is responsible for carrying out transportation planning and decision-making in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

For more information, contact Rachel Christopher, Lincoln MPO, at rchristopher@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7603. For more information about the MPO, visit planning.lincoln.ne.gov/mpo.