“Requiem for the Home Place,” a selection of traditional gelatin silver photographic prints, matted and framed, will be on display and available to purchase in a two-day pop-up exhibit Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St.

These black-and-white images were created over several years at the turn of the 21st century and depict changes in Nebraska’s agricultural landscape.

Signed and framed original prints are available to purchase at a significant discount both days.

“Photography is about memory, loss and desire," says Michael Farrell, photographer and WallSpace-LNK owner. "These photographs are about worlds and lives no longer viable, but whose ashes and bones still lie above the surface, reminding us of what once was.”

Products of the traditional craft of film-based large format photography, these images were last seen in a one-person exhibition at the Great Plains Art Museum in 2006. For more information, see wallspace-lnk.com or Facebook.