First-Plymouth Presents: Stump the Pastors — 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23. You don't always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up and try church in a bar! The Rev. Dr. Jim Keck and Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas from First-Plymouth Church will answer any and all questions about the Bible, spirituality, Christianity and more at Screamers Restaurant, 803 Q St. Free to attend. Drinks and dinner available to purchase from the restaurant. More information: www.firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.