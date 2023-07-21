Special religious programs and events, July 22-30. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.
Rebuilt Little Free Library dedication — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23. Burned one year ago in an alleged arson, a rebuilt Little Free Library will be dedicated at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St. The public is invited.
First-Plymouth Presents: Stump the Pastors — 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23. You don't always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up and try church in a bar! The Rev. Dr. Jim Keck and Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas from First-Plymouth Church will answer any and all questions about the Bible, spirituality, Christianity and more at Screamers Restaurant, 803 Q St. Free to attend. Drinks and dinner available to purchase from the restaurant. More information: www.firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Mega Yard Sale fundraiser — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Sale includes furniture, collectibles, antiques, books, toys and general housewares. More details: vineucc.org or call the church at 402-483-4781.
Reserve a Community Yard Sale table at New Visions United Methodist Church — Table reservations must be made by Tuesday, Aug. 1, for Saturday, Aug. 12 Community Yard Sale at New Visions UMC, 11th and Garfield streets. Call 402-474-5513 or visit www.newvisionsumc.org/yard-sale.html.
