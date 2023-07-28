Special religious programs and events, July 29-Aug. 6. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.

Mega Yard Sale fundraiser — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Sale includes furniture, collectibles, antiques, books, toys and general housewares. More details: vineucc.org or call the church at 402-483-4781.

Reserve a Community Yard Sale table at New Visions United Methodist Church — Table reservations must be made by Tuesday, Aug. 1, for Saturday, Aug. 12 Community Yard Sale at New Visions UMC, 11th and Garfield streets. Call 402-474-5513 or visit www.newvisionsumc.org/yard-sale.html.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Kamp Kaleo benefit sale — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at First Christian Church gym, 430 S. 16th St.

Help Kids Against Hunger pack meal kits during worship — 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Westminster Presbyterian Church gym, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. All ages are invited, and families are encouraged to participate. Wear casual clothes that are comfortable for a service project. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. Direct questions to Pastor Chris at chris@westminsterlincoln.org.