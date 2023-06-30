Special religious programs and events, July 1-9. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.

Faith-based foster care services expanding to Lincoln — Compass, a program based at The Table Church in Kearney, plans to partner with Lincoln organizations, churches and individuals to provide a network of support for foster families. For more information, visit compassnebraska.org or contact info@compassnebraska.org.