Registration for the Pioneers Park Nature Center preschool program is now open for the 2023-24 school year. Classes begin in September.

Nature Preschool at the Center is a play-based program in which children learn by hiking, climbing, digging, building and being outdoors. Enrollment options include:

• Preschool for ages 3-4 – 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, $110/month; and

• Pre-kindergarten for ages 4-5 – 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:45-3:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, $160/month.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation half-day preschool programs have been recognized by Nebraska Step Up to Quality for their commitment to quality child care and education. Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

For more details about preschool programming, contact the preschool director at 402-441-7895 or visit lincoln.ne.gov/preschool. For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.