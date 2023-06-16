The Husker Fans Salute the Troops Foundation is sponsoring its ninth annual Husker Salute four-person golf scramble to support Nebraska's active military and veterans and the Fall Salute event.

This event is open to everyone. Bring yourself or a team and join in the fun. The event will again will be at the Ashland Golf Club beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

All proceeds from the scramble will go toward this year's annual fall event for the Husker Fans Salute the Troops Foundation. Meet former Husker football players, bid on Husker memorabilia, compete in various flag prizes and join in on multiple challenges throughout the course. This year the guest speaker will be Aaron Davis.

The price is $130 per golfer ($520 per team). The cost includes green fees, cart, prizes, sack lunch, post golf meal, drinks, door prizes, flag prizes and top team score prizes.

Not a golfer? For $250 or more, you can sponsor a hole. Husker Salute will dedicate a hole to you or your company with a sign placed on a tee box with your name or company on it. Sponsors are welcome to join in the day of the event to advertise and encourage the golfers. It's a great way to show the golfers your support of our military men and women.

New this year is the opportunity to be a pin flag sponsor. Pin flags are the focal point of the hole and get your brand in front of every golfer. This premium sponsorship includes your logo and/or messaging on pin flags on the golf course the day of the tournament. For more information on this sponsorship and others, go to www.huskersalute.org and click on the Golfstatus link to check what is available to help support the Husker Salute Golf Scramble, Fall Event and others.

Organizers are looking for golfers, hole sponsors and donations for additional prizes. Husker Salute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so all donations are tax deductible. Golfers can register or individuals can donate to the cause. To donate or to register, go to www.huskersalute.org.

In addition, for $150 you can sponsor a disabled veteran who will be able to attend the golf scramble for free.

For more information, contact Shawn Donald, tournament chairman, at 402-840-2598 or huskersalute@gmail.com.