Dementia affects parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language, and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. While the risk of developing AD increases with age, it is not a “normal” part of aging.

Early signs of dementia include behavioral changes, memory loss, difficulty finding words, confusion or disorientation, and personality changes or paranoia. Reach out to your primary care doctor if you or a loved one experience memory problems or other dementia symptoms.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following ways to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease:

Manage high blood pressure: Living a healthy lifestyle can help you keep your blood pressure in a healthy range. Try choosing healthy meal and snack options and avoiding options that have a high sodium content.

Manage blood sugar: Regular exercise can help keep your blood sugar levels on track. Try eating at regular times without skipping meals, and drink water instead of juice or soda.

Maintain a healthy weight: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight includes healthy eating, physical activity, optimal sleep and stress reduction.

Be physically active: Regular physical activity can lead to better sleep, reduces stress/anxiety and lowers blood pressure. Start with activities you enjoy. Federal guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week for adults.

Quit smoking: Quitting smoking can improve your overall health and reduce your risk for many smoking-related illnesses. Resources are available to help you quit smoking.

Avoid excessive drinking: Excessive drinking has immediate effects that can increase the risk of many health conditions, but it can also lead to long-term health risks that can cause other serious health problems.

Prevent and correct hearing loss: Hearing loss can have a profound impact on the quality of day-to-day life. Try reducing your time in noisy areas, wear hearing protection such as foam plugs, and keep the volume of music at a safe level.

Get enough sleep: Getting the correct amount of good quality sleep is important for people of all ages. Try removing electronic devices from the bedroom and create a quiet, dark, relaxing and comfortable place to sleep.

If it seems overwhelming to make multiple changes at once, try making gradual changes. For example, start with dedicating 30 minutes a night to reading or doing a crossword puzzle, plan to get an extra 30 minutes of sleep at night, schedule an annual physical exam with your general physician, or simply start taking a short walk every day. These subtle lifestyle changes can make a big difference in your overall health and wellness as well as your cognitive health.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and available resources, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Aging-Alzheimers-and-Dementia.aspx.