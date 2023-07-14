Burned one year ago in an alleged arson, a rebuilt Little Free Library will be dedicated Sunday, July 23, during the 10:30 a.m. service at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St. The public is invited.

"On July 2, 2022, our Little Free Library was set on fire by arson," said Gina Pigsley, office manager at Northeast UCC. "At that time, we had many people in the community show their concern about the vandalism of our library. We had offers to help rebuild it, and we had many donations of books to stock a new library."