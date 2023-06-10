Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. today, June 10, at Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive.

The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick to commemorate their service to our country and the founding of the garden.

"Lincoln Parks Foundation is proud to work with Parks and Recreation to recognize these heroes for their brave service to our country,” said Randy Gordon, executive director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. “The legacy of these men and women will be held in high honor for generations to come.”

The Veterans Memorial Garden was created after a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit was displayed at Antelope Park in 1989. The garden contains over 5,000 personalized bricks that celebrate the pride, patriotism and sacrifices of military personnel.

For information about the Lincoln Parks Foundation Bricks of Honor program, visit lincolnparks.org or call 402-441-8258. For more information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit lincoln.ne.gov/veteransgarden.