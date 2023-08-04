The presentation "Celebrating 60 years of Pioneers Park Nature Center ... and looking toward Pioneer Park's Centennial" will begin at noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the LNK-TV Studio at the County/City Building, 10th and K streets.

Speakers will be Neal Bryan, naturalist with the Pioneers Park Nature Center, and Ed Zimmer, retired Lincoln preservation planner.

This Brown Bag luncheon presentation is sponsored by the Preservation Association of Lincoln. Free parking will be available in the city lot north of the building.