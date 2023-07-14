A presentation titled "Everything You Need to Know About Electric Vehicles" will be offered Saturday, July 22, from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hardin Hall, 3310 Holdrege St.

This presentation will focus on the ins and outs of electric vehicles and answer questions you may have about their safety, cost, recharging, heating and cooling systems, and more.

Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at Lincoln Electric System, and Randy Smith, air quality grants and training coordinator at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, will talk about what each of their organizations is doing to expand the use of electric vehicles and what they see happening in the future.

Can't make it in-person? Join via Zoom! Register in advance for the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_LPHNLo3aQ4u5sbWeD_JH2A.

One or two electric vehicles will be available to view after the program (for those who can join in person). If you have an electric vehicle you would like to show, please note that when you register.

This event is sponsored by Conservation Nebraska’s Common Ground Program.