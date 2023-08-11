Sarah Teten Kanter, Ph.D., will present the third virtual workshop this year sponsored by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition to provide helpful information to caregivers.

Kanter will present “Positive Caregiving: Harnessing the Power of Positive Emotions in the Caregiving Journey” at noon Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The presentation will focus on the following points:

• How to harness the power of positive emotions in your caregiving journey;

• The four pillars of positive caregiving: perspective, savoring, reminiscence and growth;

• Incorporating gratitude, empathy, forgiveness, love and awe into your daily routine;

• Positive practices for all caregiving scenarios: new/sudden caregivers, part-time and full-time caregivers, and caregivers to loved ones living in a care community;

• Practicing micro-moments of positive self-care for caregivers.

Kanter is on a mission to help people embrace the gift of growing older. She focuses on making caregiving and care receiving a positive experience and an opportunity for personal growth. She has written a book titled “Positive Caregiving,” which offers an alternative, positive perspective and provides an accessible, research-based path for people who want to make the most of the caregiving experience. For more information, visit www.positivecaregiving.com/the-book.

To register for this event, go to https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. There is no cost to attend this session, however registration is required.