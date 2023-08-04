Lincoln Arts will sponsor Tugboat Gallery’s third annual Porch-Art-Palooza on Sunday, Aug. 6.

This free showcase leads art lovers on an expedition throughout Lincoln. More than 60 local artists will display their creative works throughout the porches and front yards of 40 homes in the Everett, Near South and South Salt Creek neighborhoods.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to channel their own creativity with interactive activities at several stops.

For more information, see the Porch-Art-Palooza Facebook page.