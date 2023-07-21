Ron Petsch of Lincoln received the Key of Honor award -- the highest service award given by Key Club International -- July 7 at the annual international convention, which took place in Anaheim, California.

Carissa Andorf, 2023-24 Nebraska-Iowa Key Club District Governor, presented the award to Petsch, the district's Kiwanis adviser, at the international convention.

Petsch learned that he had been selected to receive the international award during a surprise preliminary presentation of the award in Columbus March 25 by 2022-23 Nebraska-Iowa Key Club District Governor Keerthana Balakrishnan.

"I was astounded," Petsch said in a March story by the Columbus Telegram. "There were a lot of people involved that knew about this, and everybody kept it very quiet, because I had no inkling or clue anything like that was coming down."

Only two Key of Honor awards are given out by Key Club International each year, and last year none were awarded, said District Administrator Tracey Domgard, one of several Key Club members who worked for three months on completing the nomination of Petsch for the award.

Balakrishnan submitted the nomination to Key Club International.

"As an adviser to the district board and a dedicated member of the Kiwanis organization for many years, Ron has consistently demonstrated his commitment to service and leadership," Balakrishnan wrote in her introductory letter to the 22-page nomination.

Most of Petsch's activities at Key Club functions involve audio-visual work such as making presentations, taking photos or videos, and sometimes helping with graphics. A former teacher of building construction-related topics at Southeast Community College's Milford campus for many years, Petsch said the things he does for Key Club are "more of a hobby" he has picked up over the years.