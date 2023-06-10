Today through Sunday, the Capital Humane Society is offering discounted adoption fees at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St.

Adoption fees will be reduced 50% for dogs and cats 5 months or older and for all small critters such as guinea pigs, rabbits and birds during the promotion. License and rabies deposits may apply for dog and cat adoptions.

"Both of our facilities are caring for lots of animals right now," said Amanda Carson, director of customer service. "With the help of the community and adopters, we can give them new homes."

Pieloch Pet Adoption Center hours are noon-5 p.m. today and tomorrow. On weekdays, the center is open Tuesday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.