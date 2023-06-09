"Newsies JR.," a Penguin Project production, opened Friday and continues June 10-11, 16-18 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The Penguin Project is an annual show that features youth with special needs playing all the roles partnered with peer mentors. "Newsies JR." will be the ninth Penguin Project at the Playhouse and features 60 youth.

"Newsies JR." follows newsboy Jack Kelly as he rallies a band of fellow "newsies" against the powerful New York newspaper publishers when they raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense. Together, they learn they are stronger united and create a movement that will change history.

The show includes the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day" and "Santa Fe."

Tickets are $15 and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

"Newsies JR." is sponsored by Ameritas, Union Bank & Trust and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Season sponsors are Russ’s Market, 10/11 Cares, the Lincoln Journal Star and 106.3 KFRX.