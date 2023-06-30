Patriot Pete’s Fireworks, a Lincoln-based fireworks retailer, has contributed over $430,000 to local nonprofit associations.

Since its inception in 2017, Patriot Pete’s Fireworks has funded local nonprofit organizations in the amount of $438,406 as a result of fireworks sales in Lincoln and surrounding areas. In 2022 alone, over $120,000 was raised to support local schools, churches and charities.

Every Patriot Pete’s location contributes a portion of its sales to local organizations. These contributions help fund general operations and special programs for a wide range of nonprofits in our local community. For some organizations, the fireworks season can represent the majority of their fundraising for the entire calendar year.

Patriot Pete’s will operate fireworks tents at 14 locations in 2023, with 11 in Lincoln and others in Eagle, Plattsmouth and York.

“We recognize the importance of community partnerships, and we are thankful for the customers who give their support to these nonprofits,” said Evan Mathers, vice president of Patriot Pete’s. “Our nonprofit partners are so dedicated to improving our community, and we love doing anything we can to support their efforts. I think it’s important for people to know that their Independence Day celebration is helping to support these great organizations in our community.”

For more information about Patriot Pete’s, its locations and nonprofit partners, visit PatriotPetes.com.