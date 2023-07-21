The Schroder Park Wellness Campus, 1311 S. Folsom St., will host Party in the Parks with family fun activities including games, a bounce house, dunk tank, jump roping, bike rodeo and bike giveaway, martial arts demonstration and more from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Visitors will also find vendor booths and resource tables including health and wellness information.
Schroder Park Wellness Campus partners are the Mourning Hope Grief Center, Willard Community Center, Lutheran Family Services, Community Crops, Sister Hugs, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.