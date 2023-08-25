Do you have an executive board? Are there rules for that? Do you share the minutes?

How about closed sessions? Who gets to participate? And what about the not-well-known “Committee of the Whole?” Who is involved?

If you would like to know the answers, attend the Star City Parliamentarians meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Rock 'n' Joe’s Coffee, 84th and Glynoaks streets.

Presenter will be John Heineman, registered parliamentarian. For more information, contact Cindy at 402-310-8951. No cost to attend. All are welcome.