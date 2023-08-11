The Paper Canaries will perform as the next act in the Capital Jazz Society’s Summer Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St.

Trombonist Shawn Bell’s playing has been called “soulful” and “captivatingly quirky.” While straight-ahead jazz has been the guiding force throughout much of his career, Bell’s new group, Paper Canaries, explores music well outside of that tradition. Drawing inspiration from '90s alternative bands, progressive rock groups and jam bands, Bell has assembled musicians and material that expand the boundaries of what a trombonist “should” play.

In addition to Bell, musicians in the band include Mitch Towne, Bobby Scharmann and Jeffery Johnson.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.