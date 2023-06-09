The East Campus Community Organization (ECCO) neighborhood has received a special donation from artist Thomas Cordell for its “Cool, Kitsch & Collectible” fundraising sale taking place today, June 10, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 3637 Holdrege St.

Proceeds from the two 48- by 48-inch original paintings by Cordell, “Front Porch” and “Back Porch,” will equally benefit both ECCO and the Pershing Mural Preservation project.

Born in Broken Bow, Cordell graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture and had a long career as an architect in New York City. His later focus on painting brought a great deal of acclaim with multiple shows at the Fischbach Gallery in Chelsea in NYC from 1997-2011.

James Lord, author of books about artists Albert Giacometti and Pablo Picasso, wrote of Cordell’s work in Paris in 1997, “His paintings reflect with lyrical originality the characteristic that has been of greatest importance in American art from the first half of the 19th century: direct inspiration by nature. One may be grateful to Thomas Cordell for showing through his art … an infinite, ecstatic source of wonder.”

Cordell’s travels have taken him around the world, and he still maintains homes in San Francisco and Mexico. Several years ago, he purchased and renovated a historic home in the ECCO neighborhood to be closer to family in Nebraska for parts of the year. He became “stranded” in his Lincoln home during the COVID-19 pandemic and created 50 small paintings – studies including local homes and scenes from UNL’s East Campus and Pioneers Park. His generous donation of eight paintings from that group helped boost ECCO’s 2022 sale.

Both “Front Porch” and “Back Porch,” featured in the 2011 Fischbach Gallery show, are favorites from his personal collection that depict the views of a south Lincoln bungalow in 2009.

Cordell is dedicated to helping ECCO continue efforts to support the neighborhood, as well as increasing awareness for the ongoing Pershing mural project in Wyuka. Liz Shea-McCoy, chairwoman of the Pershing mural project, underscored the importance of creative fundraising for the mural.

“Ultimately, it is the many smaller donations that attract others to become a part of something bigger,” she said. “Each is critical to our success.”

The project’s fiscal sponsor is the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

The “Front Porch” and “Back Porch” paintings will be auctioned via “silent” bids during the sale today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bids will be accepted in person at 3637 Holdrege St., via e-mail at mmeisen@eisenhartconsulting.com or by text to Mary Belka at 503-866-5704.