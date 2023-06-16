The Optimist Club of Lincoln awards two $5,000 scholarships each year to Lancaster County high school seniors who will attend higher education institutions in Nebraska. Students are selected based on their academic performance, community service, leadership in school and financial need.

This year’s Optimist scholarship recipients are:

Makinley Thomas, a Lincoln High School graduate who will major in Pre-Chiropractic and minor in Spanish at Doane University. Her dream is to be a chiropractor in underserved communities in Central America.

Anthony Nguyen, a Lincoln Pius X graduate who will major in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His dream is to be a family physician in rural Nebraska.

To learn more about the Optimist Club of Lincoln, go to the club’s Facebook Page or email Chyrel Kritikos at chyrelk_optimist2022@yahoo.com or Charlene Simpson at cjsimpson325@gmail.com.