Jacob Vanderford, a native of Lincoln, is now serving as president of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, a National Leadership Honor Society.

Students who serve as circle presidents are leaders among leaders. ODK members must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and embrace the Society's ideals. They also must demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars of campus life celebrated by ODK: academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

ODK was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea – the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK's mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK's leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society's national headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia.