Join other creatives for a cardmaking workshop taught by artist Diana Pueppke on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

Pueppke will provide all the supplies needed. During the class, participants will make greeting cards with beautifully painted backgrounds. No painting experience is required. Just come ready to have fun and make some special personalized cards.

Reserve your spot through the gallery by phone or in person. The $35 class fee includes all necessary supplies. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.

While at the gallery, browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for another upcoming 30th anniversary workshop.

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.