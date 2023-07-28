Noyes Art Gallery’s August focus show will open Friday, Aug. 4, from 6-8:30 p.m. with work by three Noyes veterans and six guest artists. The show will present a wide range of media and unique styles.

Noyes will livestream the opening on the gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through the end of August.

Cindy McClellan, who curated the show, will exhibit three-dimensional wall art from her BeNt Shadows Art & Design business. Working with wood and wire, McClellan creates 3D reflections of the Nebraska landscape. These works also harness the play of light and shadow.

Other artists in the show are: Victoria Green (painting with wool), Mardell Jaznowski (pottery), Kevin Baker (sculpture and painting), Deb Monfelt (painting), Carolyn Albracht (mixed media), Madison Vetter (mixed media, raconteur), Britton Bailey (nature photography) and Tori Swanson (painting).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the entire Noyes Art Gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., and sign up for one of the gallery’s 30th anniversary workshops to make your own art. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.