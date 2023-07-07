The Noyes Art Gallery will celebrate one of its former artists, painter Annette Svoboda, at a celebration of her life from 1-3 p.m. today, July 8, at the gallery, 119 S Ninth St. Svoboda was part of the cooperative gallery for many years.

All who knew Svoboda and her work are invited to the celebration to share stories and enjoy pies and tarts as gallery members honor Svoboda’s memory.

Guests are invited to explore the entire Noyes Art Gallery and sign up for one of its 30th anniversary workshops to make your own art. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the gallery’s Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.