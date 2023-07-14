Eight Noyes Art Gallery members will present new work featuring rich color and diverse imagery at a Third Friday event July 21 from 6-8 p.m.

A livestream of the opening and brief artist talks will broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The show features the atmospheric paintings of Brenda Scott. Her large abstracts and soft color palette evoke other-worldly spaces, transcending real world places and events.

The artists featured in this event offer a variety of visions in vibrant colors, compositions and materials. They are: Dani Lynn (oil painting/crayon), Hannah Ashburn (mixed media), Mike Dutkiewicz (airbrush), Linda Wymer (acrylic), Karen Griffin (jewelry), Aimee Booton (black light painting) and Judy Wu Smart (mixed media).

Check out these artists’ colorful creations at the Third Friday event. Attendees are also encouraged to explore all the rooms at the gallery and the artists’ studios, located at 119 S. Ninth St. While there, you can sign up for a 30th anniversary workshop.

You can also visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram to see work. Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.