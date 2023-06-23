The Noyes Art Gallery’s July focus show will open Friday, July 7, from 6-8:30 p.m. with work by five Noyes veterans and four guest artists. The exhibit will highlight a variety of media and styles.

Noyes will livestream the opening on the gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through the end of July.

Ruth Langan and Rick Clark, who worked together to curate the show, work in very different media and styles. Langan paints color abstracts and nature subjects, as well as exploring materials to create both art and utilitarian work like serving trays. Clark, on the other hand, creates wood art that uses the natural color and beauty of wood to develop images.

Other artists in the show are: Matt Clark (woodworking), Terri Clark (watercolor), Clementine Kielbasa (pencil drawing), Tom Marshall (photography), Susan Schenk (encaustic painting), Eldon Schroder (photography) and Melody Scott (metal art).

Guests are encouraged to explore the entire gallery located at 119 S. Ninth St. and sign up for one of its 30th anniversary workshops to make your own art. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.